One dies another injured in accident at Shendra

Aurangabad, Oct 14:

One person died while another injured in an accident at Jalna Road at Shendra on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Veer Bhan (Shendra area) and Vinod Kumar (Chitrakut, Uttar Pradesh) has been injured.

Veer Bhan and Vinod Kumar were going wrong side of the road on their motorcycle (MH 20 AU 5820) on Jalna Road in Shendra area. While they were crossing the road, a speeding container going from Aurangabad towards Jalna dashed their motorcycle. The nearby residents informed about the accident to Chikalthana police. Veer Bhan died on the spot while the injured Vinod Kumar was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).