One dies another injured in accident

Aurangabad, Nov 28:

One person died while another was injured, as a tractor and a motorcycle dashed each other at Adgaon Jawale Shivar on Aurangabad - Solapur Highway on Saturday night. The deceased has been identified as Kashinath Hande while Ankush Disagaj is injured and is being injured.

Police said, Hande and Disagaj, both residents of Antarwali Khandi in Paithan tehsil went to Pachod on a motorcycle on Saturday. While returning, their motorcycle dashed to a tractor laden with sugarcane near Adgaon Jawale Shivar at around 6.30 pm.

Both the motorcyclists were seriously injured and were rushed to the hospital. Kashinath Hande died late at night. A case of accidental death has been registered at the Pachod police station.