One dies in accident, another drowns

Aurangabad, Oct 9:

One person died in an accident near Maa Durga Temple on Paithan Road on Saturday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Ramdas Bhimrao Irle (40, Pimpalner, Lonar, Buldhana). Satara police said that he was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where he died at around 4.30 pm while undergoing treatment. A case of accidental death has been registered at the Satara police station.

In another incident, a body of an unidentified person was found floating in Sukhna River near Zalta Phata. The Fire Brigade Jawans took the body out of the river. A case of accidental death has been registered at the Chikalthana police station.