One dies, three injured in accident

Aurangabad, Oct 15:

One person died while three other were injured as two motorcycles dashed each other in the opposite direction near Kevhala Phata in Sillod tehsil on Aurangabad - Jalgaon National Highway on Thursday evening. The deceased has been identified as Sarjerao Muley (38, Chinchkheda, Jafrabad, Jalna). Tejrao Pise (65, Chinchkheda, Jafrabad) and Devidas Vishnu Badak (25, Palshi) were severely injured while Gajanan Ashok Gore (32, Viregaon, Bhokardan) sustained minor injured. All the injured were taken to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). A case has been registered at the Vadod Bazar police station.