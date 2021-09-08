One drowns in Paithan; woman dies as wall collapse

Aurangabad, Sept 9:

A man from Bokud Jalgaon in Paithan tehsil was drowned in the flood while an old woman died as a wall collapsed on her at Nandar due to heavy rain on Tuesday night. All the lakes in the Paithan tehsil were overflowed while the farmers incurred severe losses of crops.

Incessant rain lashed the Paithan tehsil for the past three days. On Tuesday evening, the tehsil experienced heavy rain, and 114 mm rainfall was reported at Bidkin, 117 at Adul, 71 at Dhorkin, 75 at Balanagar, 74 at Nandar, 70 at Pachod, and 73 mm at Vihamandva. The Virbhadra, Yelganga, and Galhati rivers were flooded, and many villages were out of contact. The traffic on Aurangabad - Paithan was closed at night as the road was waterlogged at various places.

A 90 years old woman from Nandar, Sundarabai Garad (90), died as a wall collapsed on her on Tuesday night. A 46 years old man, Kondiram Lokhande was drowned in flood with his motorcycle at Bokud Jalgaon at around 10 pm. Fortunately, his son going with him was saved. The villagers were searching Lokhande till late evening. Tehsildar Chandrakant Shelke, Bidkin PI Santosh Mane, PSI Rahul Patil, and other officers stationed at Bokul Jalgaon till morning.

Similarly, the cattle in the cattle shed in the farm of Kadubal Aware died as the electric wire fell in the shelter at Patode Wadgaon. The lakes at Adgaon Jawale, Inayatpur and other areas were overflowed, and the farmers incurred heavy losses of crops.