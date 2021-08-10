One killed, two injured as car overturns

Aurangabad, Aug 10:

A person was killed and other two injured as their car overturned after the driver lost control of the speeding car. The incident occurred on the wee hours of Tuesday near Bharadi Phata.

Vishal Digambar Mahakal (26) has been identified as the deceased. According to police, Aniket Raju Gaikwad (23), Rohit Sukhdev Gavte (25, Jaybhavaninagar) and Vishal were coming to the city from Bharadi Phata in their car (MH-20-CS-4421). Meanwhile, the driver of the speeding car lost control and it overturned four times killing Vishal on the spot and injuring the other two. Hearing the sound of the accident, the nearby villagers rushed for help and admitted the injured in the sub district hospital. They were later moved to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Upon getting information, Sillod city police station PI Rajendra Bokde, officials Pandit Phule, T B Tapre rushed to the spot and conducted a panchnama. The case has been registered at Sillod city police station.