One more accused arrested in RL Steels cheating case

Aurangabad, Dec 4:

One more member of the gang that cheated R L Steels and Energy Ltd Company of Rs 36,12,287 has been arrested on Saturday.

The company was cheated of Rs 36,12,287 by transferring the amount from the bank on the basis of forged cheques. The cyber police arrested Rajkapur Sugreev Shukla (Jalalpur, district Sivan, Bihar) in this connection. Rs 4.5 lakh of the cheated amount was deposited in his bank account.

After his arrest, his younger brother Jaikapur Sugreev Shukla (28) came to Aurangabad to help him in legal matters. The cyber police suspected of even Jaikapur is involved in the crime and accordingly the technical evidences were checked. It was even found that even he was involved in transferring the amount of Rs 4.5 lakh through ATM. Hence, he was arrested. He was presented before the court and has been remanded in the police custody till December 7.

The police action was executed by cyber police station PI Gautam Patare, PSI Amol Satodkar and others.