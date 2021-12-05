Onions, potatoes Rs 20 per kg, leafy vegetables get cheaper

New arrival from nearby areas, all vegetables being sold under Rs 50

Aurangabad, Dec 5:

After a steep rise, the prices of onion and potatoes fell to Rs 20 per kg. The onions and potatoes were being sold for Rs 30-40 a week earlier.

The prices of onion and potato have come down by half compared to Diwali due to arrivals of new produce. Onion spoiled due to rains, however, new onions are being sold at Rs 20 per kg. Potato cultivation has increased in the last 10 years in the district. The new potato from Indore will arrive in January. Till then the shortage will be filled by potatoes grown in the district.

Apart from this, the prices of other vegetables are stable. The cost of Simla Mirchi is Rs 40 per kg, Tomato Rs 40, Green chili Rs 30, ridge gourd Rs 40, bitter gourd Rs 30, brinjal Rs 40, cluster beans and okra Rs 60 to Rs 80. The inflow of peas from Madhya Pradesh has increased, thus reducing the price to Rs 50 per kg in Shahganj vegetable market. Carrots are also arriving in the market from Jodhpur and are sold for Rs 30 to 40 per kg.

All leafy vegetables except fenugreek cost Rs 5

Prices of leafy vegetables had gone up in the last week due to cloudy weather and rains. All leafy vegetables were being sold for Rs 8 to 10 per bunch. But now spinach, dill, green onion and mint are being sold at Rs 5. But fenugreek is getting sold for Rs 10.