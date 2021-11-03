Online Diwali Mela at The MGM School, Padegaon

Aurangabad, Nov 3: The MGM School, Padegaon celebrated online, the Festival of Lights Diwali with great enthusiasm. The event began with a warm welcome, bringing out the essence of the festival - how goodness always conquers the evil. This was followed by the auspicious lighting of the lamp along with a prayer of peace and happiness for all. A melodious song on “pretty diyas, lighting up the place” was enjoyed by all. Various competitions like diya decoration, lantern making and gift wrapping were organised for the parents and students. Several games for both parents and students added to the joy. All the parents, students and teachers lit candles and diyas. The director, deputy director of The MGM Schools, principal and vice-principal wished everyone a very happy, prosperous, safe, and pollution-free Diwali. The celebrations came to an end with the vote of thanks and exchanging Diwali greetings.