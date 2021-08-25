Online edn make a difference in higher education: Dr Patil

Aurangabad, Aug 25: The Covid-19 pandemic has caused economic, industrial and educational losses. In the education, to some extent, the educational institutions have made online education available to the students. This has not only proved them beneficial for this academic year, but also created a love for and habit of online learning, said National Central Council of Vocational Training (NCCVT) chairman Dr R K Patil.

Speaking to newsmen recently, Dr Patil said that online education can make a difference in higher education. Students of all levels have access to laptops, mobiles, computers,

internet, so vocational education can be imparted at home. The NCCVT has started various online vocational courses for students. Online education is in primary form in India but being widely used in the West. Online education system makes education universal, saves time as well as ensures exchange of knowledge.

Dr Ratan Wagh, Adv Dhairyashil Kasbe, Ashwini Verma, Syed Shakeel and Nazir Khan Pathan were present.