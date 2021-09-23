Online national conference on 'Impact of Innotal project on Sept 25'

Aurangabad, Sept 23:

The Centre for International Relations (CIR) and Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU will jointly organise an online national conference on ‘Impact of Innotal Project on Dr BAMU’ on September 25.

The innotal project was funded by European Government to facilitate all the partner universities to realize the importance of co-creation wherein students, teachers and industries can come together to research and innovate in the scientific world to quench the quest of the society in the form of improved, cost-effective products or services.

Director of CIR and Project Manager Dr Vandana Hivrale, head of the Department of Postgraduate Studies in Law and project Principal Investigator Dr Sadhana Pande, and Assistant Director of HRDC Dr Mohammed Abdul Raffey have appealed to the faculty members, students, administrative staff and various stakeholders to participate in the conference.