Online registration for UG, diploma, certificate courses begin

Aurangabad, Aug 25:

The online registration process for undergraduate, diploma and certificate courses has begun in various departments of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Wednesday.

It may be noted that the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the HSC result a few weeks.

The admission process for UG courses did not commence as the State Board had not issued the mark sheets. The mark sheets were distributed to the colleges a few days ago. So, the university decided to start registration on Wednesday. The last date is September 3.

The different departments on campus offer nine courses, including B Voc (Automobile and Industrial Automation), Advanced Diploma in Printing Technology and Graphics Arts, Certificate of Proficiency in Chinese, Diploma in German and French, B A-Mass Communication and Journalism, Bachelor Performing Arts, BFA-Bridge course, Certificate in Modi Script.

The admissions will be given on the basis of a merit list. The provisional merit list will be displayed on September 4. The final list of admissions will be released on September 8. Deputy registrar Dr Vishnu Karhale said that the classes would commence immediately from September 13.