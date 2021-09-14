Orientation session for Defence India Start-up Challenges

Aurangabad, Sept 14:

The CMIA's Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) as an outreach partner with AGNii, has invited all Startups and MSMEs from Marathwada region, for an orientation session about the application process on '5th Defence India Start-up Challenge (DISC)-MSME outreach session' to be held on September 16 at 3 pm.

The session will also showcase past challenge winners who have benefited from the mentor-ship and grant under the iDEX initiative, followed by an expert session. AGNIi is a mission under the Prime Minister's Science, Technology, and Innovation Advisory Council (PM-STIAC). For DISC-5 challenges, one can visit https://idex.gov.in/disc-category/17. One can also register on https://investindiavc.webex.com/investindiavc/onstage/g.php?MTID=e8005210a99ad620f20b72b5121471604.