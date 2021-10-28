Orion Citicare Hospital gives new life to stroke patients

Aurangabad, Oct 28:

Orrion Citicare Hospital neurology consultants Dr Pandurang Wattamvar and Dr Rahul Wahatule treated many patients of stroke and have given thrombolysis successfully to more than 100 patients in a span of 2 years.

Briefing the press, the doctors said, the treatment of Intravenous thrombolysis is very important and should be given on time that is within 4.5 hours of symptom onset. World Stroke Day is observed on October 29th. On this occasion, the message of this treatment should be spread among maximum people so that they could be benefitted through it, they said.

Every minute is important after stroke onset to save lives and reduce chances of disability. If someone has a stroke, blood supply to his brain is reduced and millions of brain cells are permanently lost. Hence, we should be aware of its symptoms and recognize it as early as possible and get immediate treatment.

Dr Yogesh Wargantwar, Dr Pravin Sonvatikar, Dr Vidrendra Wadgaonkar, Dr Ashish Deshpande, Dr Ashish Deshmukh and others were present.