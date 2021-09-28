Over 100 students deprived of MHT-CET flooding on Jatwada road

Aurangabad, Sept 28:

More than 100 students were deprived of MHT-CET paper at a centre in Ohar because of flooding on Jatwada road.

Harsul pond is overflowing. Its water is flowing over the road from Jatwada to Ohar.

The examination was held in two sessions. Some students reached Everest College of Engineering centre to take the test in the morning. But more than 100 students were unable to reach the centre in the afternoon session as Harsul lake’s water was flowing on the road.

The students who have been preparing for the test for the past many months were deprived of it. Students and their parents demanded that they should be given another opportunity considering the situation. The State Common Entrance Test Cell is holding the test in the State since September 20. A total of 1607 candidates were allotted seven centres for the examination in today’s morning session. Of them, 1325 took the paper, while 276 were absent.

A total of 2,225 were present in the afternoon session while 376 failed to turn up. The highest number (169) students were absent at Everest College of Engineering. Deputy collector Prabhuday Muley said that students faced difficulties reaching the centre today due to rain.