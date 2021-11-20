Over 16 K candidates to take MahaTET to today

Aurangabad, Nov 20:

A total of 16, 234 candidates will take Maharashtra Teachers Eligibility Test (MahaTET-2021) at 54 centres in the district on November 21. The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) postponed MahaTET three times after its date clashed with the different examinations.

Education officer Dr B B Chavan said the eligibility test would be given in two sessions

The first paper will be held from 10.30 am to 1 pm for the candidates who wish to become teachers for standards up to fifth. The second paper will be conducted between 2. pm and 4.30 pm for youths who want to teach students of sixth to eighth standards.

The examinations will have 150 objective questions with a carbonless answer book to avoid malpractice. Candidates need to carry admit cards along with identity proof.

There will be four flying squads along with a police bandobast. A video recording of the test will be done. Zonal officers and observers inspected the centres on Saturday and too review confidential and non-confidential materials.

Aspiring teachers may be deprived of the examination because of the ongoing strike of Maharashtra State Road Transportation. Some of them have reached the city from outside considering the strike. Other candidates may face difficulties reaching the centre.