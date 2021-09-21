Over 17 K vehicle owners asked to pay e-challan fine

Aurangabad, Sept 21:

Traffic Police informed 17,261 vehicle owners through SMS to pay a fine of e-challan before September 24, otherwise, they will have to remain present in the ‘Lok Adalat’ on September 25.

A challan is issued to those vehicles owners who flout traffic norms. When vehicles owners do not pay a fine, the case falls under the ‘challan unpaid’ category.

After action and settlement, vehicle owners are asked to pay the fine given on e-challan. It has come to light that there are 17,261 vehicle owners who have not paid the fine amount yet.

The office additional director general police (Traffic) had sent messages to the owners time again yet, they have not paid the fine.

The police administration decided to file a case in court against those who will not pay a fine by September 24. The fine can be paid through debit, credit cards, Paytm or Mahatraffic App or website of police.