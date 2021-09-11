Over 2.2 L candidates to appear for NEET in State

Aurangabad, Sept 11:

More than 2.20 lakh candidates will appear for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) at 22 cities in the State, including Aurangabad, Beed, Nanded, on September 12.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts tests, has increased the number of centres in the State up to 22 from earlier 18.

The newly allotted centres are Sangli, Sindhudurga, Ratnagiri and Dhule. The other centres Ahmednagar, Akola, Amravati, Aurangabad, Beed, Buldhana, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Latur, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Satara, Solapur and Thane.

Candidates will have to attempt 180 questions out of a total of 200 in offline mode for three hours in 11 languages. They are English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Oriya, Kannada and Urdu.

There will be 720 marks for 180 questions, for each correct answer, the candidates will be awarded four marks, if an answer is wrong, then one mark will be deducted.

There will be multiple-choice questions based on subjects-Physics, Chemistry, Biology (Botany and Zoology).

Box

The items which are prohibited at centres are as follows;

--Mobile phones, pen drives, earphones, microphones, bluetooth devices, and watches are not permitted inside the examination hall.

-- Food items in any form - packed or unpacked and personal water bottles are not permitted inside the test centre. However, candidates with special conditions such as diabetes are allowed to carry their medicines, food, and a transparent water bottle.

--Pen, pencil, paper, eraser, scales, geometry box, calculator, and log tables all are prohibited from carrying inside the test centre.

-Wallets, goggles, belts, caps, accessories, camera, and ornaments, are not allowed to be carried inside the exam hall.

Box

Things candidates must carry at centre

The list of items allowed and required to be carried inside the examination hall on the day of the examination as follows;

-- No candidate without their NEET admit card will be allowed to enter the examination centre.

--Carrying a valid photo ID card is a must, without which entry to exam the hall will not be allowed.

--Candidates are required to carry a passport size photograph of them.

--Candidates are required to paste their coloured postcard-size picture on the proforma and carry it to the examination hall.