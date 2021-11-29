Over 40 K schools deprived of gas connection for MDM scheme

Aurangabad, Nov 29:

Nearly 40,152 schools in the different parts of the State, do not have LPG gas connections for cooking meals under the mid-day meal (MDM) scheme.

There are more than 86,000 schools where the MDM scheme is implemented across the State.

It may be noted that malnutrition was prevalent among growing children in different parts of the State. Nutritional deficiencies and their incidences among children of school-going cannot be neglected. Malnutrition not only gives rise to morbidity State Government started its implementation in all the primary schools since 2008.

The schools' staff were facing the problem of cooking meals like ‘khichadi.’ They have to make arrangements for wood as fuel for preparing meals. The Government announced a gas connection facility for the schools a few years at an affordable fee. Despite this, there are more than 40,000 schools that do not have a gas connection. The process of seeking gas connection was halted for two years due to Covid situation

Akhil Bhartiya Urdu Shikshak Sang in a memorandum submitted to the director of school education (Pune) demanded that free gas connections should be given to each school. The teachers union said that the school staff faces problems in the cooking meal for students.