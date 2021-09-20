Over 5 K candidates take exams again

Aurangabad, Sept 20:

A total of 5,395 candidates of different undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) took examinations again within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Monday.

It may be noted that the university conducted UG, PG courses examinations from July to September 7 at Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts online due to Covid situation.

The students were allowed to take papers through mobile phone, computer or laptop. Hundreds of students missed one or two papers because of different reasons, including network and electricity problems and flooding.

There was a demand from the students' community to give such candidates one more chance considering the situation.

Bamu considered their issue sympathetically and announced to hold their papers in the four and fifth weeks of the current month.

As per the announcement of the schedule, 5,395 students who missed their papers between July 29 and 11 August were allowed to take their papers today.

Those who failed to take a paper from August 12 to 26 will re-appear on September 21.

The candidates who missed their papers between August 27 and September 7 were given to appear again on September 22.

Director of Board of Examinations and Evaluation Dr Yogesh Patil said that the students who have not missed the paper but would appear again would not be declared.