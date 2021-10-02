Owner booked as pet dog bites motorcyclist

Aurangabad, Oct 2:

A pet dog bit a motorcyclist at Cidco Waluj Mahanagar on Friday morning. A case has been registered against the owner of the dog at the Waluj MIDC police station.

According to the details, Kailas Girjinath Gholap (63, Mhada Colony, Teesgaon) had gone to his relative at South City in the Waluj Mahanagar area on Friday at around 11.30 am with one of his relatives and granddaughter on his motorcycle.

In the South City, a dog chased his motorcycle, and the frightened Gholap stopped and the dog bit his right leg.

The nearby residents shouted and drove away the dog. As his leg was bleeding, he was rushed to a private hospital.

When Gholap came to know from the residents that the dog owner was Ganpat Gajare, he lodged a complaint against him at the Waluj MIDC police station late at night.