Painting exhibition inaugurated at MGM

Aurangabad, Aug 13:

The city Art lovers experienced the unique blend of imagination and creativity through the painting depicting nature, Bhagwan Buddha’s Mahaparinirvan Mudra, golden forest, and others.

Lions Club of Aurangabad Mid Town organised the exhibition of painting of Niti Phulpagar at Kaladirgh Art Gallery in MGM Campus between August 13 and 15. Lokmat’s editor-in-chief Rajendra Darda inaugurated the exhibition. MGM trustee Ankushrao Kadam, Lion’s Club of Midtown district governor Dilip Modi, MLC Satish Chavan, MLA Atul Save, Lokmat Sakhi Manch founder president Ashu Darda and others were present.

Lion’s midtown chairman Shekhar Desarda felicitated the guests. More than 50 paintings on different subjects including pessimistic, modern, nature, persons, devpushp, Ahimsa, Swastik, Onkar, Sarvatma, Cityscape, blind love, force and others.

Aarti Agrawal conducted the proceedings of the function while the secretary Navin Bagadiya proposed a vote of thanks. Sanjay Agrawal, Pankaj Phulpagar, Chandrakant Malpani, Sanjay Kasliwal and others took efforts for the success of the programme.

Niti Phulpagar said that during the lockdown last year, she thought to contribute to society. From March to November, she made 50 paintings. The amount collected from the sale of the paintings will be given to Lion’s Club of Aurangabad Midtown for implementing social projects, she said.