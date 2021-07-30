Pair of tigers to be sent to Pune

Aurangabad, July 30:

The Siddharth zoo of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) lacks enough manpower and space to take care of the increasing number of tigers. Therefore, a pair of tigers from the zoo will be handed over to the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park and Wildlife Research Center in Pune. In return, two Nilgai (blue bull) will be given to the zoo. The central ministry of forests and environment has granted approval to the exchange.

The Rajiv Gandhi zoological park had sought a pair of tigers from the central zoo authority. There are 11 tigers in the Siddharth zoo. Therefore, the zoo authority directed the municipal corporation to handover two of the tigers to the zoological park. The file was awaiting approval from the forests and environment ministry. The ministry has recently approved the file. A similar letter was also sent to the director of zoological park and Siddharth zoo officials from the ministry. As per the orders, Arjun, a 7-year-old tiger, and Bhakti, a 5-year-old tigress, will now be sent to Pune. In return, two Nilgai from Pune will be given to Aurangabad. The process of sending the pair of tigers to Pune will be completed in the next one to two months.