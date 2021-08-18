Pandey appeals to take permission before erecting hoarding

Aurangabad, Aug 18:

Once again unauthorised hoardings of political parties and organisations are being visible in the city. In the last eight days, the municipal administration has removed nearly a thousand hoardings. Hence municipal administrator Astik Kumar Pandey has appealed to put up hoardings only after getting necessary permission.

Unauthorised hoardings are adding to the disfigurement of the city. Earlier, the Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court had directed the municipal corporation to take action against the unauthorised hoardings. At present, only 2 to 3 percent hoardings are put up after taking necessary permission. The remaining 95 to 97 per cent hoardings are erected illegally. As a result, the corporation has to bear financial loss. The corporation has also appointed private bodies to put up hoardings in different parts of the city. There are also some hoardings owned by the corporation. However, no one comes to ask for permission. Three days ago, 800 hoardings on Jalna road were removed by the municipal corporation. Earlier, 200 hoardings were removed. Recently the corporation has erected boards for advertising in the center of the divider. Unauthorised hoardings are also seen on it.