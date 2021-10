Pannabai Kasliwal no more

Aurangabad, Oct 8:

Pannabai Hiralalji Kasliwal (93), a resident of Rajabazar and a senior member of the Khandelwal Digamber Jain Samaj passed away on Friday due to old age. She is survived by two sons Kantilal and Vinod, five daughters and an extended family. Her cremation ceremony was held in the Kailasnagar crematorium.