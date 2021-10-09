‘Papyrus’ provides reading room for orphanage

Aurangabad, Oct 9: The city English library, Papyrus Library, collected and donated around 800 books and two cupboards to the Bhagwan Baba Ashram in Aurangabad and set up reading room there to mark Library’s fourth anniversary, recently.

Library director Abha Pachisia said the library had begun working with a handful of members to nurture the love of reading and literature in the city and its people. It now has over 3000 books and over 300 members.

With an aim to give back to society, Abha and her team organised a fundraiser and donated all the proceeds to the Bhagwanbaba orphanage so that a library could be set up for the children. This initiative was supported by the Rotary Club of Aurangabad East and Pradeep Gangwal of the Chintamani Group. Rotarians Rajesh Sharma, Pradeep Patel, Arun Pachisia were present.