Parents arrange marriages of 2 minor daughters through agents

Aurangabad, Nov 3:

In a shocking incident, it has been unveiled that parents from Mondha Market area in Vaijapur tehsil arranged marriages of their two minor daughters with persons from Gujarat through agents and in lieu took Rs 1.60 lakh for the marriages.

According to the details, a step-father along with one other person was booked on Monday for sexually exploiting his 14 years old daughter. It has been unveiled that this step-father and the mother of the victim have arranged marriages of their two other minor daughters and took Rs 80,000 for each marriage.

The Vaijapur police have booked the parents and two agents in this regard. Police said that the parents took their 15 and 16 years old daughters to Malegaon (Nashik) telling them that they are going to meet their relatives. A woman from Lasur Station, Farzana (full name not known) also accompanied them. They met one man named Wahab Chacha (full name not known) at Malegaon.

Both the girls were told that they will have to marry the men from Gujarat and they took them to Jamnagar, Gujarat. The girls were married to Anay Narendra Padliya and Bhavin Ramesh Visawadiya on June 8 and 10, 2021, respectively. Later, the girl told the in-laws that they were minors and hence they sent them back to Vaijapur. When the girls returned, they told their miseries to their uncle and aunt, and a complaint was lodged in Vaijapur police station against the stepfather, mother, agents Farzana, and Wahab. The police have arrested the father and the mother in the rape case of the minor daughter. Now, a case of marriages of minor girls has also been registered against them. Moreover, one more person is absconding in the rape case.