Parents, uncle arrested for selling minor daughter for 3 times

Aurangabad, Sept 22: The Waluj MIDC police arrested the father, stepmother, and uncle (all residents of Waluj MIDC) for selling their minor daughter on three occasions at different places. All the three accused, when produced before the court, were remanded in police custody till September 28. The accused have been identified as Subhash Rathod (47), stepmother Priyanka alias Vimalbai Rathod and uncle Indar Rathod.

They sold their minor daughter to a woman from Gujarat for Rs 2 lakh. Two persons sexually exploited the minor girl at Gujarat, due to which she fell ill, and these people handed her over again to her parents. However, they again sold her to a man at Nandurbar, where he sexually abused her for two months. She fell ill and was sent back to her parents.

When she came from Nandurbar, she was pregnant, and her parents forcefully aborted her. Later, she was forcefully married to a man from Satara. Her husband sexually abused and tortured her at Satara. The girl somehow managed to contact her aunt and told her to take her back or she will commit suicide. Hence, she was brought to Hadgaon in Nanded district.

The victim lodged a complaint at Hadgaon police station against seven persons. As the incident took place at Waluj MIDC area, the case was handed over to the Waluj MIDC police. Meanwhile, the Hadgaon police searched and arrested the three accused on September 21 and informed the Waluj MIDC police.

A team of police went to Hadgaon and brought all the three accused here. They have been remanded in police custody till September 28.