Parking charges collection file waiting for approval in AMC

Aurangabad, Aug 8:

The file of collecting charges of parking space from Reddy Agency which lifts garbage from the city, appears in cold storage for the past two years.

It may be noted that the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation allotted the contract to Bengaluru-based P Gopinath Reddy Agency for collecting garbage door to door and transport it to the processing centre.

The AMC also provided parking space at nine places for the vehicles of the agency two years ago. The file of collecting charges is moving from one department to another for the past two years.

If the file is approved, the civic body will get charges of two years from the agency. This will increase its revenue.

The contractor was given 65 loading rickshaws for waste collection. It pays Rs 1863 for the collection of one-tonne garbage.

The value of parking land is in crores of rupees.

But, officers from solid waste department said they would have to see where is the file of parking charges collection.

The company does not collect door to door in all wards of the city. It collects gathered at dustbins in many areas. The Corporation lost some marks in Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

The then AMC commissioner Dr Nipun Vinayak had taken the decision of levying parking charges to the agency in 2019 before his transfer.

Deputy commissioner Aparna Thete said that the file may be submitted before she took charge of the property department.

“I have not seen any such file after joining the department. The further action would be taken as per the instructions put by the then commissioner,” she added.

Jayant Kharwadkar, the incharge joint director of Town Planning, said that he had no information about the file receiving from Property Department.

“If received, the decision would be taken on the file on August 9 after inspecting the allotted land,” he said.