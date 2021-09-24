Parna Mahotsav celebrated with full devotion

Aurangabad, Sept 24:

On the last day of the ten-day Paryushan Parv, a grand procession of the devotees who fasted during the festivities was taken out from the Rajabazar Jain Temple in the presence of Arika Kulbhushanmati Mataji on Thursday. In all, 13 devotees of all age groups participated in the fasting. In the procession, all the men were dressed in white and the women were wearing orange and red saris. The Parna mahotsav procession started from Rajabazar Jain Temple and passed through Kirana Chawdi, Shahgunj, Sansthan Ganpati temple, Nawabpura and concluded at Shri Hirachand Kasturchand Kasliwal building premises. Panchayat president Lalit Patni, secretary Ashok Ajmera, Mahendra Thole, Dr Jitendra Pahade, Mahavir Thole and community members participated in the procession.