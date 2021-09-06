Passenger looted in auto-rickshaw

Aurangabad, Sept 6:

An auto-rickshaw driver and his two accomplices looted a passenger going in the auto-rickshaw from Chikalthana to Shendra on Saturday night. A case has been registered at the Cidco MIDC police station. According to the details, Vivek Ramshabd Vishwakarma (29, Shendra, Kamangar, Aurangabad) works in Trans Asia Biomedical Ltd in Shendra MIDC.

On Saturday, he reached Aurangabad from Jalgaon at around 11 pm. He went to Chikalthana from Cidco Bus Stand in an auto-rickshaw. There he sat in a rickshaw going to Shendra in which two passengers were already sitting. The auto-rickshaw driver started for Shendra, but instead going straight, took a turn from the old Jalna Naka towards the old Beed By-pass road.

He took the rickshaw towards a deserted place and threatened Vishwakarma with a knife. The other two persons sitting with him beat him and took Rs 700 from his pocket and a mobile phone. Meanwhile, he managed to jump from the running rickshaw and saved himself.

A nearby resident Babasaheb Dahihande helped Vishwakarma and left him on Jalna Road, where his father came to pick him. A case was registered at the Cidco MIDC police station the next day while PSI D P Sonawane is further investigating the case.

11K snatched in another incident

In another incident, Vishal Anand Bhivsane (24, Mukundwadi) took Mithileshkumar Yogendra Mukhiya (23, Jalna Road) to Mukundwadi railway station in an auto-rickshaw and snatched Rs 11,000 from him on August 21. A case was registered in the Osmanpura police station on September 5 while PSI Pravin Wagh is further investigating the case.