Passengers to get info of buses on digital screens

Aurangabad, Aug 8:

Digital screens have been installed at Central and Cidco bus stands to inform the passengers about the arrival and departure of buses. This will help passengers to live track buses.

A Vehicle Tracking System (VTS) has been installed in 550 buses of Aurangabad division by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation. Through this system, the officials can easily see the location of the buses. Digital screens have been installed in both the bus stands in the city and in rural areas. These screens have been been provided with internet connections, through which the passengers see the exact time and location of every bus coming to the bus stand. This system also helps the divisional controller, divisional transport officer, depot manager to know the status of the bus. Especially if the bus stops longer than the scheduled time at a place, if the driver-conductor makes deliberate delays, it will be notified to the officials. Hence the buses are going to run on time, said divisional controller Arun Sia.

Bus number visible

The vehicle tracking system has been activated and the information about which bus will arrive at the bus stand is given on the screen. The number of the bus is also shown, said Laxman Lokhande, depot manager of Cidco bus stand.