Pedestrian dies in road accident

Aurangabad, Nov 24:

One pedestrian died while another injured, as an unidentified vehicle dashed them at Shivrai Phata near Waluj on Tuesday at around 9 pm. The deceased has been identified as Jecob Anandappa Talwar (50, Patharipeth, Gumdagunda, Badani, Bagalkot, Karnataka) and his associate Ravindrasingh Jat is seriously injured.

Police said, Jacob and Ravindrasingh Jat are truck drivers. They had come to Waluj to take goods from VRL Transport Godown. On Tuesday evening, they were going for dinner after parking their truck in the godown premises. An unidentified vehicle dashed them at Shivrai Phata at around 9 pm. The vehicle then fled towards the direction of Ahmednagar.

After receiving the information, Waluj police station API Sakharam Dilwale, Rajendra Bagul, Amol Sutar, Narayan Laghane, Dnyaneshwar Mane, Ashok Maismale, D A Patil and others rushed to the spot and took the injured to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The doctors declared Jacob dead at around 10.30 pm after the examination. Jat is being treated. A case has been registered at the Waluj police station.