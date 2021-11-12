Pending lecturers recruitment gets green signal

Aurangabad, Nov 12:

State higher and technical education minister Uday Samant and principal secretary of this department Vikaschandra Rastogi gave green signal to the prolonged pending lecturers and professors recruitment in colleges and non-agriculture universities across the state here on Friday. A government notification in this regard will be released in midnight today, Samant claimed.

Samant arrived in the city for the project ‘Higher and Technical Education Ministry@ Aurangabad’. After this programme, speaking to the newsmen, he said a high level committee has taken the decision to recruit around 4,500 posts of lecturers and professors in the state, of which the recruitment of 1,600 lecturers have been completed. The remaining posts were pending due to Covid-19.

Now, under the leadership of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, the Mahavikas Aaghadi government has taken the decision to fill the remaining 2088 posts from new academic year. The demands have came forward that the recruitment of the teachers should be done through state public service commission, centralized system and category wise and others. Hence, a committee led by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has been established to look into the matter. The meeting of the committee will be held after eight days and proper decision in this regard will be taken. Care has also been taken that the recruitment process will not hamper again and new recruitment advertisement should be published, such directives have been given in the government decision, Samant said.

A decision was taken to fill the vacant posts of the principals by may 4, 2020, now this condition has been cancelled and sanction has been given to 100 percent principals’ recruitment. After the recruitment of the teaching staff, sanction will be given to the recruitment of the non-teaching staff.

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has decided to wave the educational fees in the colleges and university due to the wet drought like situation in Marathwada. At present, the government colleges have not given such directives. On this, Samant mentioned that the university administration should convey the decision of fees waiver decision to the government colleges.