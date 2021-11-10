People back in queues at vaccination centres

Aurangabad, Nov 8:

The decision of compulsion of corona vaccination for getting petrol, gas, foodgrains and licenses has brought the residents back in queues at the vaccination centres in the city. An increase in the number of people coming to the vaccination centres was noticed in just one day.

Considering the lukewarm response of the people for vaccination and the threat of the possible corona third wave, the district collector, Sunil Chavan, has announced a decision on Tuesday night that only those who are vaccinated will get the petrol, gas, foodgrains at fair price shops and various government licenses and permits.

According to the order, the residents must take at least the first dose to avail these facilities. The impact of the decision was seen at the vaccination centres today as the people were seen in the queues again. The centres will be even more crowded in the coming days, the sources said.

On Tuesday, 90 persons were vaccinated at Kranti Chowk health centre while on Wednesday, 120 residents were vaccinated here, said medical officer Dr Amarjyoti Shinde.

Similarly, 122 residents were vaccinated at Jawahar Colony health centre on Tuesday and 160 on Wednesday. There was a long queue since afternoon here.