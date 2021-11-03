People should telecast cultural programmes online

Aurangabad, Nov 3:

Although, the second Corona wave has receded but the danger of Corona still prevails. Hence, the residents should not be crowded for the programmes during Diwali and should avoid the crowd, appealed the resident deputy district collector Shashikant Hadgal.

People should organise Diwali Pahat programme online as far as possible. Instead of cultural programes, projects based on health issues, blood donation and others should be organised, Hadgal said.

Under break the chain initiative, people should follow the revised guidelines scrupulously. The religious places are open for people in the state, but care should be taken that people will not gather in large numbers. Care should also be taken that Diwali should be celebrated at homes. People should also not crowd for shopping in markets and roads. Crackers that will not pollute air should be used.