Percentage of girls increase in ITI

Aurangabad, Aug 13:

Apart for the regular trades, girls are also preferring difficult trades in ITIs. The government has directed the ITIs to take special efforts to promote skill development by increasing the percentage of girls in ITIs, said director Ramakant Patki. The central online admission process for ITIs is currently underway and students are allowed to register their applications till August 31.

Patki said, in the last five to six years, the number of girls getting admitted for trades like machine, wire-man, electrician, computer operator, steno Marathi, English and Hindi is increasing. So far trades like dressmaking and food processing were the choice. There are around 150 seats reserved for girls in government ITI. Girls should get more and more good opportunities. Patki said that suggestions have been received to increase the percentage of girls to enhance their skills in skill development as well. ITI is preferred by students and parents due to wide employment opportunities. With the recent announcement of the results of Class 12th, the admission process has gained momentum. The concession of ten marks for rural areas and various marks including arts and sports for merit based admissions have been cancelled. Therefore, the government ITI has appealed to pay attention to every step of the online admission process and pay the fees and complete the trade confirmation options on time.