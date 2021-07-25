Permanent driving license tests to be conducted at Karodi

Aurangabad, July 25:

The Regional Transport Office (RTO) has decided to conduct the driving tests for issuing the permanent driving license to the applicants at its new office venue at Karodi from July 26 onwards. Hence, the applicants will have to travel to Karodi, around 18 kms away from the city.

The RTO earlier decided to conduct the tests for issuing permanent licenses on the public roads. However, this experiment was wrapped within few days and the tests were conducted on a deserted place on the Paithan Road.

Recently, an assistant RTO and a private agent were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in a bribery case. Hence, the driving tests at the deserted place were under suspicion after this action. RTO Sanjay Metrewar has taken cognizance of the matter and decided to conduct the tests for the permanent licenses at RTO Office at Karodi from Monday onwards.