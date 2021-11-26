Permission granted for the Khandoba Champa Sashthi fair

Permission denied to shops selling toys, food and utensils. Sanitizers, masks made compulsory

Aurangabad, Nov 26:

The district administration has granted permission to hold the Khandoba Fair on Champa Sashthi at Khandoba temple in Satara area. But permission to set up shops and food stalls has been denied.

The Ghatastapana will be held on December 1 and the Champa Sashthi fair will start from December 9. The trustee had sought permission from the district administration to hold the Khandoba Yatra festival at Satara on the lines of Pandharpur and other yatras. But the administration denied permission to set up food stalls, toys, clothing, utensils and accessories shops.

Arrangement of sanitizers, masks and social distancing has been made compulsory inside the temple. Permission has been granted to set up small shops selling flowers and puja material following distance. The decision has been taken considering the possibility of the spread of corona. Permission has been granted to perform all religious rituals inside the temple. Using masks and sanitizers has been made compulsory for the temple trustees, priests and devotees. However, the small businessmen who rely on the fair for their yearly income have expressed disappointment on the restrictions and requested to reconsider the decision.

All guidelines will be followed

Giving more information, Sahebrao Palaskar, president of the temple trust said, a delegation had met the district collector seeking permission for the yatra. All guidelines of the district administration will be followed. Arrangement will be made to reduce crowding in and around the temple.