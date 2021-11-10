Permission granted to raze 338 quarters in Labour Colony

Aurangabad, Nov 10:

Public Works Department (PWD) issued permission to the district administration on Wednesday to demolish 338 governments quarters at Vishwasnagar-Labour Colony.

The district administration said that the quarters would be demolished soon as it received permission. The administration had given a deadline to retired employees and their family members to submit their documents by Wednesday evening through public announcement (Dawandi). A total of 183 residents responded to the announcement.

The residents were frightened since November 1 it was announced that quarters would be demolished. The quarters were not demolished on November 8 because of administrative hurdles. The administrative machinery geared up to take 13.5 acres of land out of a total of 20 acres following government orders.

Meanwhile, district collector Sunil Chavan said that residents of the quarters had deposited documents and their scrutiny would be carried out. On the point of razing quarters, he replied that the decision would be taken on it soon.

In a letter issued by the State Government to PWD chief engineer D D Ukirde, it was stated that the chief engineer should verify the value of each of the 258 buildings.

The permission was granted to raze a building that has more than Rs 4 lakh value as per the structural audit.

The PWD cannot afford repair work of buildings C-1, C-2 category as per the structural audit.

The decision to demolish such buildings would be taken on a local level.

A total of 258 structures fall into nine categories. There are 22 quarters in the C-1 sector and 316 in C 1-A.

The orders to demolish the quarters were issued. The district administration with police bandobast and Aurangabad Municipal Corporation machinery will carry out the action. The date of the demolition was not fixed yet. The sources said that the decision about the rehabilitation of residents would be taken on the Government level.

183 residents submit documents

After the political atmosphere heated and judicial process related to the quarters underway, the district administration made a public announcement asking residents who have allotment letters and kit and kin of Government employees to submit documents by 5 pm Wednesday.

The documents were collected additional tehsil Vijay Chavan and Jyoti Pawar. A total of 183 residents submitted the documents. The information about who lives in quarters came to light the first time.