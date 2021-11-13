Petition challenging extra payment of Rs 41 cr land compensation filed in HC

Aurangabad, Nov 13:

The Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court has ordered to deposit Rs 50,000 for converting criminal petition into public interest litigation (PIL). The petition challenges the distribution of Rs 46.33 crore as land compensation instead of actual land compensation of Rs 4.90 crore. The compensation was paid against the acquisition of land for the construction of Samruddhi Mahamarg and National Highway 211 to landowners in Aurangabad, Gangapur and Vaijapur tehsils. The next hearing will be held on November 26.

Details about the petition?

The petition filed by Khuldabad's Jamil Chand has stated that former MP Chandrakant Khaire has made a complaint to the divisional commissioner on June 2, 2016, and October 29, 2018, mentioning that the land acquisition officer, talathi and other officers cheated the government by paying Rs 41 crore more while acquiring land for the construction of Samruddhi Mahamarg and National Highway 211. Hence the divisional commissioner constituted a three-member committee comprising Vijay Kumar Phad, Purushottam Patodekar and Varsha Thakur Ghuge. The committee held the then sub-divisional officer and the land acquisition officer Shashikant Hadgal responsible and guilty. They held him responsible for cheating the government by paying Rs 41.43 crore more. On the basis of the report, the divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar has remarked stating to immediately propose action on January 28, 2020. However, the action has not been taken till today.

Complaint with CP

Jamil Chand obtained all the documents relating to land acquisition under the Right to Information (RTI) and made complaints in this regard with the commissioner of police (CP) and the superintendent of police (SP) on May 3, 2021. However, when no action was taken, he filed a criminal petition through Adv Chandrakant Thombre and Adv Madhuri Chavan. The government pleader Adv D R Kale is representing the government.