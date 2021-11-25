Petitioners have no right to live in Labour colony

Aurangabad, Nov 25:

The land in the Labour Colony belongs to the government. Petitioners have no right to stay there. They were given houses to live in as they were in government service. During the hearing in three consecutive lawsuits, in the Supreme Court and before the ministers have ruled in favor of the government. They are not legal tenants. Hence, the petition must be dismissed and a hefty cost must be slapped to the petitioners, said senior advocate R N Dhorde during a hearing in the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court here on Thursday.

The hearing was held before the bench comprising Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice RN Ladda. Adv Pradnya Talekar requested for time to reply on behalf of the petitioners. The petition will be heard on December 1. Adv Dhorde filed the affidavit on behalf of the government. Due to non-availability of government buildings, private buildings are rented for several government offices and the government has to pay crores of rupees every year.

He presented various levels of correspondence before the bench from 2016 to bring the government offices scattered all over the city in one place. He said the proposal had also received technical approval. Petitioners do not have the right to file a petition and have no right to demand a structural audit, adv Dhorde said. He was assisted by adv Pravin Patil and Usha Wayal. Adv Jayantbhai Shah represented the municipal corporation.