Petrol prices set a new record in city

Aurangabad, Oct 1:

Petrol prices remained stable for 21 days in September. However, the prices have started rising again in the last three days. At present, petrol is being sold at Rs 109.51 per liter in Aurangabad city. In the last four days, it has increased by 89 paise. Rising petrol prices have set a new record.

Fuel prices have been rising since the corona period. In the meantime, petrol prices had remained stable in September due to elections in some states. This provided a relief to the citizens. This year, petrol price hike started from January 2021. Since then the prices have been going up. The hike continued till July 17, 2021. On July 17, petrol price in Aurangabad city was Rs 109. 18. The hike was by far the highest in the city. The price of petrol remained stable from July 17 to August 21. From August 22 to September 5, petrol prices were reduced by eight paise, 13 paise, 16 paise and 15 paise to 42 paise per liter. On September 6, petrol was being sold at Rs 108.60 per liter in the city. This rate remained stable till September 26. Petrol price was hiked by 18 paise on September 27 and by 23 paise on September 30. With a rise of 55 paise in two days, petrol price has crossed Rs 109 per liter again. Petrol and diesel prices have risen due to rising crude oil prices in the international market, according to local pump dealers.

Hike leaves citizens troubled

The continuously rising prices of fuel and ongoing inflation has left the citizens fuming. The citizens said that the prices of all essential commodities have been rising since past several months. It is becoming impossible to manage daily expenses with the present state of inflation. The state and the central government must put a check on the rising inflation and provide some relief to the common man.

Price of petrol:

Date Price

September 1, 2020 – Rs 89.95

February 28, 2021 – Rs 98.71

May 31 – Rs 101.77

July 31 – Rs 109.12

September 30 – Rs 109.01

October 1 – 109.51