Petrol pumps to remain open 8 am-7 pm from today; No petrol without vaccines

Aurangabad, Nov 24:

The Petrol Pump Association on Wednesday decided to keep the petrol pump open from 8 am to 7 pm from November 25 due to insufficient manpower to implement the order.

It may be noted that the District Collector directed the petrol pump owners to sell petrol and diesel to the vehicles owners who had Covid vaccination certificate. He also asked the pump owners to get filled a from riders and drivers who submits the vaccine certificate.

Secretary of Petrol Pump Association Aquil Abbas said that they have been making a demand with the district administration to start a vaccination centre at pumps which rush of consumers to increase the number of vaccinated persons.

“We do not have enough manpower to implement the orders. Due to this, we decided to keep petrol pumps open from 8 am to 7 pm on Thursday,” Aquil Abbas said. He mentioned that there are more than 40 petrol pumps in city areas and 250 in rural areas.

Consumers to need to fill form for petrol, diesel

