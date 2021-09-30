PF commissioner hands over PPO

Aurangabad, Sept 30:

Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) under 'Prayas' initiative is issuing the PPO and the amount of provident fund to its members on the day of retirement. This initiative is implemented in every office on the last day of every month. Under this initiative, a member at United Spirits Limited in Chikalthana industrial area and a member from the Karmaveer Ankushrao Tope Samarth Sugar factory from Ankush Nagar (Vadigodri) in Ambad tehsil were personally handed over the Pension Payment Order (PPO) by Jagdish Tambe, regional provident fund commissioner. Enforcement officer Mukteshwar Vyas and accounts officer Anil Babarekar as well as office bearers of both the establishments were present on the occasion.