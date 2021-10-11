PG admissions date extended up to Oct 15

Aurangabad, Oct 11:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) extended the last date for online registration for the postgraduate courses in the departments up to October 15.

The university started the admissions process for the PG courses on September 10 for the academic year 2021-22. The last date was October 10.

Candidates can fill online registration applications up to October 15 now. The provisional general merit list will be displayed on October 16. Candidates will be able to submit online submissions of grievances about the list between October 16 and 18. The final merit list will be displayed on October 18.

The counselling for the first round of admissions will be organised between October 20 and 22 while The spot admission will be held in the respective department on October 29 if seats remain vacant. The classes of the first year will commence in the department on October 25. The teaching for semester III to final will start on October 1. The Department will have to upload the list of admitted candidates on November 3. The information brochure will be available on the university’s portal. The hard copy of the same is available to all eligible candidates from the facilitation centre free of cost to get details about subjects, seats, eligibility and a list of facilitation centres. The processing fee for the general group is Rs 200 while for the reserved category, it is Rs 100 through an online gateway.