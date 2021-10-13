Ph D awarded to Bharati Wanere Ahire
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 13, 2021 06:15 PM2021-10-13T18:15:08+5:302021-10-13T18:15:08+5:30
Aurangabad, Oct 13: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has awarded Ph D degree in business administration to Bharati Wanere Ahire, recently. She submitted her thesis on the topic 'Impact of competency-based management strategies on human resource retention in engineering industries in Marathwada region' under guidance of Dr U V Panchal.