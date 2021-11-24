Ph D conferred on Faruqui Muzaffar Ahmed

Aurangabad, Nov 24:

Shri Jagdishprasad Jhabarmal Tibrewala University (JJTU) Rajasthan has conferred Ph D.on Faruqui Muzaffar Ahmed.

He submitted his thesis titled "Determination of Microbial Contaminants in Some Marketed Herbal Formulations" under the guidance of Dr Aquil-ur-Rahim Siddiqui, Associate Professor and department head at Bhagwan College of B.Pharmacy. Presently Faruqui works in Rajesh Bhaiya Tope College of B Pharmacy as Assistant Professor.