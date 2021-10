Ph D conferred on Mohan Soundarya

Aurangabad, Oct 24:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) conferred Ph D on Mohan Natha Soundarya in Marathi.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘Marathi Dalit Atmakathnatil Sahityamulye Aani Boli Bashecha Abhyas’ under the guidance of Dr N M Alte, research guide and principal of Rajarshi Shahu College, Waluj.