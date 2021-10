Ph D conferred on Mujb Topiwala in Commerce

Aurangabad, Oct 13:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has conferred Ph D upon Mujib Topiwala Mohammad Ayyub Siddiqui in Commerce.

He submitted his thesis titled "A Study of Bottlenecks and Prospect of Supply Chain Management in Organised Retail Sector in Marathwada region" under the guidance of Qazi Syed Basir Ahmed.’ Mujib works as a teacher at Maulana Azad High School and Junior College.